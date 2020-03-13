99 Faces Closing Event At NVRH A Powerful Success

Chocolate dipped strawberries, salmon, artisan cheeses and more graced the back table of the conference room at NVRH Friday afternoon. Community members streamed in, and gathered as the panelists settled up front to begin the discussion about collaborative mental health care.
What is collaborative mental health care? It is when organizations like hospitals and mental health agencies work together to provide care to the people who need it. Why is this important? Because it streamlines care. Streamlining care is especially important during a mental health crisis, and efficiency of care can sometimes be the difference between life and death.
CEO of NVRH stated that they see and average of about 30 mental health cases come through the Emergency Room every month. People who need mental health support and go to an Emergency room that is already full of medical emergencies, may end up waiting hours to be seen, and so having a partner like NKHS who can send a mental health emergency screener to the ER to assist, is incredibly helpful in increasing faster access to care.
The panel was full of Law enforcement, health care and mental health care professionals: Detective Daniele Lostruba of the St. Johnsbury Police Department, CEO of Northern Counties Health Care Michael Costa, Chief of Clinical Operations of NKHS Marcia Stricker, The Medical Director of NVRH Michael Rousse, CEO of NVRH Shawn Tester, CEO of NKHS Tomasz Jankowski and Artist of the 99 Faces Lynda Cutrell sat together to discuss success and challenges, to a crowd of about 40 people.
Attracting people to come to an event covering a difficult topic such as mental health crisis is a challenge. Talking about mental health is hard and breaking stigma around it is difficult as well. However, the more it happens, the easier it is becoming. The crowd was engaged and the panel spoke passionately about why streamlining care and understanding what is exactly needed was important to each of them and their organizations.
Detective Daniele Kostruba mentioned at the end of the panel that having the discussion was a great reminder that unruly behavior, substance use, and even violence stems fro pain or trauma of some sort. That it is easy to forget in the moment that people whoa re acting out are probably people who are suffering. Everyone who is in a human services role is there to help people, and so keeping the compassion in the care even when it is difficult is very important. The tagline for Northeast Kingdom Human Services is, “we are all about being Human,” and this discussion was to bring that concept to the front and center.
Mental Health Emergency work is challenging, and NKHS is in need of more staff to cover the emergencies. Going forward NKHS has a goal of hiring at least six more workers, because currently it is extremely difficult for the staff to keep up. Tonya Davis, Director of Emergency Services at NKHS, was scheduled to join the panel but was unable to attend because she was at North Country Hospital taking care of a client undergoing a mental health crisis.
Lynda Cutrell, artist of the 99 Faces, was excited about this topic because it is her belief that it is entirely possible to be well and to recover to stronger than ever after a crisis. Her exhibit is all about how receiving treatment improves lives. The faces on the walls are people being loved and supported by their families, or therapists or others.
As Dr. Stephen R. Marder from the Semel Institute for Neuroscience at UCLA states, “We know to a large extent that recovery from mental illness is often limited by people’s perception. The connections with family and community is perhaps the most healing force in recovery. We, in the psychiatric community, strongly believe that family involvement and connections in recovery is essential. Recently we did a study of individuals that experienced significant recovery, not one person referenced their psychiatrist, but all acknowledged their love, acceptance and support of their close relationships.”
Breaking stigma can only happen when difficult conversations are held. Little by little, the more conversations that can be centered around Mental health, the more progress we as a society will make. Together is how we can make the difference.
For more information about Northeast Kingdom Human Services visit nkhs.org. If you or a loved one is having a mental health emergency please call 24/7 (802) 334-6744 in Derby and (802) 748-3181 in St. Johnsbury.
Lila Bennett is Northeast Kingdom Human Services Director of Marketing, Development and Community Relations.
