ST. JOHNSBURY — Clemmons Family Farm and Catamount Arts have released details about five of several free shows scheduled to appear at Catamount ArtPort as part of the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series. The series aims to celebrate and teach the Black experience with positive, uplifting messages from Vermont’s Black artist community.
On April 16, hip-hop artist Omega Jade will perform, “Live, Uncut & Temporarily Childless,” showcasing material from her recent EP. A powerhouse entertainer and creator of the show “Rhyme & Unreason,” Burlington-based Jade combines hip-hop, stand-up comedy, and poetry in a dynamic performance from a seasoned artist at the height of her career.
On May 14, spoken word poet, filmmaker, podcast host, clown, stuntman and educator, William Forchion, of Brattleboro, presents “Emancipation,” an interactive experience crafted of song, chant, poetry and ritual incantation. The show takes its name from the Marcus Garvey quote, “We are going to emancipate ourselves from mental slavery,” and promises to take audiences on a spellbinding journey guided by a mastermind entertainer and revolutionary thinker.
On Sept. 10, Afro-jazz singer/songwriter KeruBo blends African traditional music with influences including Brazilian samba/bossanova, jazz, and blues. Originally from Kenya and based now in Burlington, KeruBo sings African folk music, Afro-pop, and Afro-jazz, ranging from traditional African laments to more modern arrangements infused with storytelling, preserving African culture and giving voice to the experiences of women and children.
On Sept. 17, jazz and blues singer, Samirah Evans, of Brattleboro, will perform a concert featuring selections composed or popularized by artists such as Nat Adderley, Ray Charles and Nina Simone. Song selections will cover 400 years of Black American musical history and showcase a distinct New Orleans flavor, a legacy of Samirah Evans’ hometown.
On Oct. 8, Madagascar-born Mikahely will share his own arrangements of traditional Malagasy rhythms and string compositions. A self-taught multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, Mikahely is half of Madagascar’s popular music duo Mika & Davis. Since relocating to Burlington, Mika has introduced many new fans to Madagascar’s basesa music genre and to instruments like the valiha, which resembles a zither made of bamboo.
At least two additional shows will be scheduled for fall of this year.
Facing the Sunrise is curated by Clemmons Family Farm in Charlotte, a Black-led nonprofit arts and culture organization in Vermont. Clemmons Family Farm supports a network of over 250 artists of African descent and is among two percent of applicants to receive a National Creative Placemaking Grant from ArtPlace America. The organization is grounded in the 60-year legacy of Jack and Lydia Clemmons, co-owners of the 148-acre farm.
Admission is free to all shows, but tickets are required to reserve seating. For more information visit catamountarts.org.
