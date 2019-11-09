LYNDON — An exhibit of work by fine arts and visual arts faculty at Northern Vermont University’s campuses in Johnson and Lyndon will open Nov. 20 and run through Jan. 18, 2020, at Quimby Gallery at NVU-Lyndon.
A reception will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 19. The reception and exhibit are free for the public.
The exhibit, “Come Together,” will feature paintings, digital work, photography, prints and other media.
Quimby Gallery’s hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, visit NorthernVermont.edu/Events.
The exhibit is part of Northern Vermont University’s Lecture and Arts Series, made possible in part by the Harriett M. Sherman Lecture Fund, the Lecture and Arts Endowment, Maret ’92 and Tad ’89 Asaro, Bourne’s Energy and Donald P. Blake Jr. Inc.
