Fairbanks Displaying Victorian Era Bug Art

ST. JOHNSBURY — A collage made of moths and beetles that has been in storage for several decades is now on view at the Fairbanks Museum. “General Slocum” made by John Hampson in the 19th Century was restored at the Williamstown Art Conservation Center in Massachusetts and returned to the Fairbanks Museum this summer. With fresh “moths” made of fabric and paper replacing damaged original insects, this mosaic joins others in John Hampson’s collection on display in the Museum’s balcony.
Hampson’s work celebrates General Henry Warner Slocum, Sr. of New York, who fought for the Union during the Civil War. The mosaic shows a statue of General Slocum seated on a horse, positioned on a pedestal inscribed, “General Slocum – The Great Northern Hero.” Below this identification, Hampson adds the cry “Stay and fight it out,” attributed to Slocum during the battle of Gettysburg in 1863.
John Hampson created 10 known “Bug Art” pieces after moving to the United States from England in 1860. Each collage is made up of thousands of butterflies, beetles and moths, meticulously arranged to depict scenes celebrating American history or culture. His collages took several years to complete. The Fairbanks Museum houses the only known examples of his work.
Though dedicated conservation efforts, the Museum has focused on restoring important pieces in its collection to be able to put them back into public view. Beau Harris, collections manager at the Fairbanks Museum, said, “These pieces of insect folk art are significant to the Fairbanks Museum for several reasons. They include several species of insects that can help with an understanding of Natural History. More importantly, this form of art helps to illustrate the Victorian era interests in collecting and Natural History.”
“It’s our mission to bring these reflections of natural history and our interaction with the natural world to the public,” said Adam Kane, executive director. “Stewarding the objects in our care so they can be interpreted in new ways and appreciated by new audiences is central to our role as caretaker of our collections.”
In the Victorian era, when the Fairbanks Museum was founded, people used collections – of rocks, eggs, shells, and in Hampson’s case, insects – for artistic expression. Although Hampson’s mosaics were not in the Fairbanks’s original collection, they are in keeping with the Victorian nature of the Fairbanks Museum, and they are popular with visitors, often mentioned in guides and reviews for their unusual materials and content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.