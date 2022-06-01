Fairbanks’ Night Owl Club Studies Black Holes June 2

ST. JOHNSBURY — On Thursday, June 2, the Fairbanks Museum Night Owl Club will welcome Dartmouth Professor Ryan Hickox.
Dr. Hickox is an observational astrophysicist with primary interests in supermassive black holes and the evolution of galaxies. He will give an overview of astronomical research on how we know about the physics of these extraordinary objects, and how we uncover where they came from. “We’ll go from measurements of massive black holes in the very early universe, to the recent images of the central black hole in our own Milky Way,” museum official Anna Rubin said.
Museum presenter Christian Hubbs will offer context for the discussion of black holes with a discussion of the first direct image of a black hole at core of the Milky Way.
A team of astronomers and scientists behind the Event Horizon Telescope, a network of telescopes from around the world, recently unveiled the first-ever direct image of the Sagittarius A supermassive black hole at the core of the Milky Way galaxy. After achieving the first direct imaging of a black hole in history in 2019 with the image of the M87 galaxy’s black hole, the EHT has succeeded once again, this time imaging a black hole much closer and smaller than the previous.
This black hole, however, is still not small by most comparisons. It has a mass of roughly four million solar masses, and is the most massive individual object in the galaxy. All stars and other matter in the galaxy orbit this object either directly or indirectly. The Solar System is about 27,000 lightyears from the core of the galaxy and the black hole inside it.
The sun, residing in the Orion Arm of the galaxy, orbits the core relatively slowly, along with the other stars at the same distance. Astronomers had previously observed the stars at the galactic core directly orbiting this black hole at very high speeds, but at much lower resolution than this most recent EHT image. This region of the galaxy can be found in the night sky between the constellations of Sagittarius and Ophiucus, below the bright Summer Triangle stars of Deneb, Vega, and Altair, also along the galactic plane.
Night Owl Club is a monthly conversation about astronomy events and space exploration. This online discussion is led by Fairbanks Museum astronomy educators, who invite guests and encourage questions. It is open to everyone, and a chance to ask about what one sees in the night sky and the latest space exploration discoveries.
