Fairbanks Night Owl Welcomes Kristine Larsen May 5

ST. JOHNSBURY — Every month, Fairbanks Night Owl Club invites questions and cultivates conversations about the stars, planets and space exploration.
All are welcome to join this free live-stream discussion from the Lyman Spitzer Jr. Planetarium at the Fairbanks Museum by engaging experts who bring fresh perspectives and the latest discoveries. Fairbanks Night Owl Club happens online (Zoom or Facebook) at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month.
On May 5, Fairbanks Night Owl Club welcomes Dr. Kristine Larsen, Professor of Astronomy at Central Connecticut State University. She has taught online classes in general astronomy and earth science for over a decade. Dr. Larsen will talk about “Cannibal Clouds and Carrington Catastrophes: The Truth about Our Sun’s Temper Tantrums.” She describes her interest in this subject, “From the BBC series COBRA to the Nicholas Cage film Knowing, popular media (and conspiracy theorists on the Internet) have made much out of our sun’s normal 11-year activity cycle. Join us as we separate truth from fiction, and learn how you can be prepared for any solar storm while not turning into a Doomsday Prepper.” Dr. Larsen is a member of the Springfield Telescope Makers (Stellafane) and after grinding an 8 inch mirror, she is now working on a 12.5 inch mirror. Dr. Larsen received the 2014 Women in Science Leadership Award from the Petit Family Foundation and the Connecticut Science Center.
MAY SPACE EVENTS
On May 16, there will be a total lunar eclipse, as the moon passes completely within earth’s shadow. The total eclipse will last about one hour 15 minutes, while the partial eclipse, when only part of the Moon is shadowed, will last about five hours 15 minutes. It will reach its maximum around midnight to 1 a.m.
May 19 is the planned launch of Boeing’s new human spacecraft, Starliner, on a mission to the International Space Station. This is Boeing’s second uncrewed orbital flight test. A Starliner capsule was launched in December 2019, but suffered software anomalies that affected the way the flight computers kept track of the Mission Elapsed Time, causing the spacecraft to not reach the ISS. Boeing engineers resolved the issue and attempted again to launch another Starliner in July 2021, when a series of events including temporary issues with the new Russian Nauka module arriving at the ISS, bad weather at the launch site in Cape Canaveral, Fla., and several propellant valves on Starliner’s service module malfunctioning, caused the Boeing and United Launch Alliance teams to roll the spacecraft and its Atlas V rocket back from the pad and disassemble the vehicle.
