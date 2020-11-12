The Town of Fairlee and Fairlee Community Arts (FCA) were among 17 recent recipients of a Cultural Facilities Grant from the Vermont Arts Council/State of Vermont.
The $17,000 award will go toward the cost of a $34,000 stage-lighting system for the Fairlee Town Hall Auditorium and Theater, to be installed when the final $5,000 in matching funds has been secured.
The Fairlee Town Hall Auditorium re-opened to the public in July 2018 after extensive building renovations. Since then, additional grants and donations have enabled the town to install state-of-the-art sound and projection systems. Stage lighting is the final component of the production equipment needed to present a complete range of performances and other cultural activities in the hall.
The VAC received 33 applications for this year’s Cultural Facilities Grants and awarded nearly $200,000 to Vermont arts and community organizations. Since the program began, approximately $3.2 million in grants has been awarded to over 200 theaters, museums, town halls, and community art centers across Vermont. The Council partners with the Historical Society and the Division for Historic Preservation to administer the program.
