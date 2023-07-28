Fairy Festival Returns To Greensboro August 5

GREENSBORO — According to Teelie’s Fairy Garden, many fairies, particularly ones in Ireland or other magical countryside areas, such as Vermont, love living in hills.
The hillsides are sometimes called “raths” or mounds. In general, however, fairies like living on hills that are located in forests, with plenty of greenery. It is little wonder then that so many fairies visit the Lake Caspian region and Greensboro’s Highland Center for the Arts this time of year.
On Saturday, August 5, fairies now visiting the Vermont hillsides around Greensboro will be holding a special Fairy Festival beginning at 1 P.M. at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. They are inviting children of all ages to join them. The fairy queen will be riding her unicorn and it is rumored a baby unicorn will be joining her. One of the Fairy Queen’s mermaid friends will also be visiting for this special occasion. It is also anticipated that some of the Caspian area wizards, gnomes and elves will be joining their fairy friends for this special festival as well.
There will be dragon egg hunts, fortune telling, tea-leaf reading, fairy archery, wand making, face painting, bubble making, and special classes on making various potions. Some of the unicorns will be offering rides. There will also be visits to a crystal forest and fairy homes that have been brought to the Highland Center. The No Strings Marionette Company will also be on hand for puppetry performances.
Some of the fairies will be bringing their wardrobes to share with guests who might be interested in becoming fairies for a day. The Highland Center kitchen will be offering up delicious fairy fare for hungry visitors. For more information go to https://highlandartsvt.org/events/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.