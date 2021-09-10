The Cabot Art Barn will hold a Fall Foliage Pop-up Art Sale, featuring local artists from Sept. 25 - Oct. 3 at 3296 Main Street in Cabot.
The Cabot Art Barn stands at the rear of the Wiswell House. It stands as one of the most striking examples of Victorian architecture in Vermont.
Built by Dr. S.L. Wiswell and his wife Seraphine in 1868, remodeled in 1898 and preserved with great attention to period authenticity, this historic home remains a family residence and the property of Dr. Wiswell’s great-great-granddaughters.
The barn that once housed Dr. Wiswell’s carriage and horses will be open to the public for these two weeks with a curated exhibition showcasing the work of Cabot’s visual arts community. The display is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Featured Artists include Ruth Kaldor, Margie Pulaski, Sandy Ducharme, Ken Klingler, Joanne Vecchiola, Janet Van Fleet, Paul Wade, Laura Shaw, Rosaline Daniels and Neil Bainton.
For more information email info@cabotbarn.com, visit www.cabotartbarn.com or call 802-227-0036
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.