The colors are changing, and St. Johnsbury is a fantastic destination for foliage viewing in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. You’ll be spoiled for choice of seasonal activities to make the most of your time in St. J, whether you’re staying right in town, or lodging & dining here as you chase peak foliage through the surrounding hills. Vermont’s Fall Foliage Report, updated weekly, will help you time your visit with precision.
Sweet Season’s Farm’s PYO apple orchard is open, and they are hosting special Maple Caramel Apple Weekends every Saturday & Sunday through October 18. These weekends feature their popular maple caramel apples, plus warm apple shortcake, cider doughnuts, chocolate confections, and fresh apple cider! Take an orchard walk, or bring your blanket and sit on the hill to soak up some beautiful fall colors.
Reminders of the season are on the trees, and in art exhibitions all around town. Catamount Arts has unveiled its fall exhibition of St. J Art on the Street with colorful works by Northeast Kingdom-based artists filling five storefronts viewable 24/7 (exhibitions on view at various locations along Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue). At the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Backroom Gallery, cozy wool & wood sculptures by Ford & Melinda Evans are on display in ‘Isolating Together.’ At Catamount Arts’ Fried Family Gallery, ‘Open to Landscape’ features four Vermont artists presenting varied approaches to Vermont’s ever-changing landscape.
The St. Johnsbury Farmers Market continues their summer schedule each Saturday, 9 am - 1 pm, through the end of October. Stop by to find pumpkins, kettle corn, seasonal baked goods, prepared foods, and all the delicious and decorative items you can imagine.
To stretch your legs and take in the views, our Main Street Walking Tour highlights St. J’s significant architectural and historical buildings, and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, with its trailhead pavilion located right downtown on 195 Bay Street, offers a gentle incline to view unique points of interest for bikers and walkers along the 17-mile trail between St. Johnsbury and West Danville.
View our Calendar for events and performances to entertain you during your stay, and check our Eat, Shop, and Play directories for more ideas for in-town fun.
