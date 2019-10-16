Feature film of the North Country Debuts: Seeking the Source

The North Country Chamber of Commerce recently announced the release of ‘Seeking the Source’, an hour-long feature film about the North Country. Weaving together outdoor adventure, history, people and business, Tom Richardson, tells the story of our community, setting the stage for others to fall in love and visit.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce partnered with Explore New England, the State of New Hampshire, Bangor Savings Bank, Coos Economic Development Corporation and Borders Development Corporation to integrate a stay, work, play movement into the collaborative marketing efforts of promoting the area as a must visit, must stay, and must return destination. Seeking the Source was a year-long effort.
“A part of the North Country Chamber’s advocacy encompasses economic development,” says Jodi Gilbert, Executive Director. “We believe this feature film on the North Country, our home, will provide an economic boost to the area as it will be featured on NESN. We are very thankful for our partners & the Destination Marketing Program participants as this feature film would not be possible without them.”
Corrine Rober, Chair of the Chamber’s Marketing Committee said, “When Explore New England approached us about creating a feature film, we realized it was a tremendous opportunity to enhance our marketing efforts by bringing our message to a much larger audience. We believe that tourism is a market that will help renew vigor and enthusiasm in our community and are thrilled to have partners that are committed to the same belief. This movie is one piece of a larger movement of the businesses in our community working collaboratively to stimulate a stronger presence in the tourism market, by developing cohesive messaging and branding that speaks to the visitor and resonates with our community vision.”
Seeking the Source will debut on October 25, 2019 at 6: 30 p.m. at The Tillotson Center, 14 Carriage Lane, Colebrook.
