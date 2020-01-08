Catamount Arts will host a Felted Wool Neckwarmer Workshop for adults and high school students on Saturday, January 25th, from 1-4 p.m. The class, led by teacher and artist Tatiana Murray, will send participants home with beautiful, unique, handmade cold-weather accessories perfect for the second half of a long and chilly NEK winter.
Students of Murray’s workshop will learn wet felting technique and use spnning fiber merino wool, bamboo silk, lace, and soapy water to create their own warm and stylish neckwarmers. All materials, including wool in black, gray, and blue, will provided. This fun, hands-on workshop is appropriate for all skill levels.
There is a small fee. Catamount Arts members and high school students are eligible for a 10% discount. Catamount Arts is dedicated to providing quality arts education to area students regardless of ability to pay. To inquire about scholarship funds available to high school students, please call Anne at 748-2600, extension 109.
Instructor Tatiana Murray worked as an art teacher and children’s book illustrated in her native Russia. A member of the New Hampshire Art Association and the New Hampshire League of Craftsmen, she has exhibited widely and has an Etsy shop featuring her felted wool designs.
Registration for the Felted Wool Neckwarmer Workshop closes on January 23rd. Parents of students under the age of 18 must complete an online enrollment form. To register for the Felted Wool Neckwarmer Workshop at Catamount Arts on Saturday, January 25th, or to learn more about arts education opportunities in the Northeast Kingdom, please call 748-2600 or visit www.catamountarts.org.
