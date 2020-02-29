Fiddler Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki To Perform At Littleton Area Senior Center

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki, an award-winning fiddler for dances and Folk Festivals all over New England will perform at the Littleton Area Senior Center March 19 at 1 p.m. Dinner will also be served.
Jordan was first recognized as part of New Hampshire’s culture at the age of 12, the youngest member of the delegation representing the state at the Smithsonian Folk-Life Festival in Washington, D.C. He has toured nationally with bands in various genres, performed across Ireland, and released multiple recordings of Celtic Music that can be heard on radio stations around New England. He currently performs over 200 shows each year, mostly with his own band, the Jordan TW Trio.
During this visit to the Senior Center, Jordan will be performing “Songs of Emigration” Storytelling Through Traditional Irish Music, relaying some of the adventures, misadventures and emotions experienced by Iris Emigrants. The program is offered through The NH Humanities Program.
The show is free. For more information, call Anne-Marie at (603) 444-6050. The Littleton Area Senior Center is a program of Grafton County Senior Citizens Council.
