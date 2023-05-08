Film Slam Offers Free Visual Storytelling Workshop for Small Children

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts and SOCAPA (School of Creative and Performing Arts) is reaching out to young storytellers ages 5-7 to create a group film.
This free workshop, scheduled to run alongside the Tap Into Film 72-Hour Film Slam for older students, will introduce younger children to visual storytelling. Participants will get to see their group film on the big screen at the film slam’s grand-finale screening.
On Saturday, May 13 from 10-11:30 a.m., participants in the Visual Storytelling workshop will create a story together and imagine how their story might be told in pictures. Each child will illustrate and narrate one section of the story for inclusion in a short group film. This film will be screened on Sunday evening, May 14, at the Tap Into Film 72-Hour Film Slam premiere at Catamount ArtPort.
The free Visual Storytelling workshop will take place at Catamount Arts, 115 Eastern Avenue, and will be taught by Christine Nockels, Catamount’s youth programs assistant. Originally from California, Nockels has a BA in illustration from Art Center College of Design in Pasadena. She works primarily in painting, embroidery and collage, and dabbles in nature sculpting and alternative sculpture.
Enrollment in the Visual Storytelling workshop is free, but adult caregivers must complete an online registration form for their children. To register your children for Youth Visual Storytelling for children ages 5-7, or to learn more about the Tap Into Film 72-Hour Film Slam, visit catamountarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.