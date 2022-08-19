Final Fridays Features Fox Royale Aug. 26 In St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — The town’s Final Fridays monthly summer block party wraps for the season with an Aug 26 concert on Railroad Street with Fox Royale. Presented by the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, additional Final Friday events begin at 4 p.m., when the street closes to vehicular traffic.
Fox Royale make anthemic, jangly indie-rock that sparkles with the same energy as acts like Cold War Kids, Cage the Elephant and Vampire Weekend. Their debut single, “Don’t Call Me When You’re Lonely,” is about a seemingly isolating phenomenon: loneliness, particularly the kind that affects traveling musicians (or traveling workers of any kind) and their partners. “So why does the song sound so big, so full? Because Fox Royale have the ability to make music about things like emotional insecurities, breakups and family breakdowns sound almost joyful,” said band member Nathan Hurley. “It’s bright sounding,” says Fox Royale’s Nathan Hurley. “A lot of it sounds happy. It’s not just one line that’s catchy. We want every line to get stuck in your head.”
To learn more about Aug. 26’s Final Fridays events, visit discoverstjohnbury.com. Final Fridays are a collaboration among the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, the Town of St. Johnsbury, and Catamount Arts. The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series will also present one more Sunday concert at Dog Mountain when Moorea Masa & the Mood plays Aug. 28 at 5 p.m., for the 2022 series finale.
Dogs are welcome at Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series concerts at Dog Mountain. Food and drink vendors are onsite. Patrons are welcome to bring food but no alcohol is permitted. Thanks to Kingdom Trails, new switchback footpaths make for easier passage access to the concert green. Parking is also available at Fairbanks Scales on Portland Street, where patrons can then board a shuttle, courtesy of RCT, up to the concert grounds. Visit catamounarts.org for more information.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which partners with towns and cities across America to activate underused public spaces through the power of free live music.
