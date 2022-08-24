ST. JOHNSBURY — St. J Final Fridays have brought hundreds to downtown St. Johnsbury this summer to enjoy art, food, culture, and fun.
On Friday, Aug. 26, partners Discover St. Johnsbury, the Town of St. Johnsbury, and Catamount Film & Arts will finish out this monthly summer showcase. Starting at 4 p.m., Railroad Street will be closed to motorized vehicles and filled with interactive live art demonstrations, family activities, a gallery stroll, sidewalk sales, tasty treats, and more. At 7 p.m., the event closes out with a free Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series performance by Fox Royale in the heart of the downtown.
More details can be found at discoverstjohnsbury.com/finalfridays, by visiting the Welcome Center (51 Depot Square) or calling (802) 748-8575. Aug. 26 is the third and final event in the three-part series.
Previous Final Fridays were June 24 and July 29. “We love how these events showcase our town’s creativity and vibrancy,” says Gillian Sewake, director of Discover St. Johnsbury. “This month, with more than three dozen organizations and businesses represented among the happenings in stores and on the street, we’re closing out a busy summer season with one big, final party.”
Featured programming for the street fair on August 26 includes a community mural to be created by the Caledonia Food Co-op; a screen printing demo from St. Johnsbury’s own The Gypsy Coast; a Gallery Stroll by St. J Art on the Street, featuring art exhibitions and refreshments in shops and storefronts along Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue; live portrait drawing by Larry Golden; free gelato from Dolcetti; live music by Chickweed; Line Dancing, Tango, Capoeira, and Yoga demonstrations; crafts and activities from Fairbanks Museum, Community College of Vermont, The Foundry, St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, St. J Community Hub, Dog Mountain, St. J Rec Department, and Tim Scott Real Estate; and lots more. The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series closes out the night with a 7 p.m. performance by Fox Royale.
Discover St. Johnsbury will offer the last special giveaway of the summer session, featuring an #ilovestj shirt designed by the Gypsy Coast Co. for those who complete the Downtown Scavenger Hunt during the event. Almost all activities are offered for free. Businesses along Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue will also stay open late and host sidewalk sales and activities.
