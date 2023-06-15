ST. JOHNSBURY — Discover St. Johnsbury, the Town of St. Johnsbury, and Catamount Film & Arts are partnering to bring St. J Final Fridays back to downtown St. Johnsbury this summer.
The events bring a street fair and nightlife feel to the downtown on June 30, July 28, and August 25. On each event date, starting at 4 p.m., Railroad Street is closed to motorized vehicles and filled with free interactive live art demonstrations, fun family activities, a gallery stroll, sidewalk sales, tasty treats, a beer garden, and community camaraderie. At 7 p.m., the events close with a Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series performance. More details can be found at discoverstjohnsbury.com/finalfridays, by visiting the Welcome Center (51 Depot Square), or by calling (802) 748-8575.
“We had so much fun at these events last year, and it seems like the community definitely feels the same,” says Gillian Sewake, director of Discover St. Johnsbury. “So many people and organizations have reached out asking to be a part of it, we’re going to have a really amazing event for everyone to enjoy.”
The June 30 street fair includes a storyweaving performance by Djeli Forchion; giant carrot “photo booth” from Salvation Farms; a St. J Art on the Street Gallery Stroll by Catamount Arts, featuring art exhibitions, meet-the-artist activities, and refreshments in a dozen locations along Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue; live portrait drawing by Larry Golden; capoeira demonstrations from Didê Capoeira; fitness popup classes by NEK Prosper!; and activities such as kids crafts, free goodies, and live music. Businesses along Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue will also stay open late and host sidewalk sales and activities.
At 7 p.m. June 30, the Levitt AMP series kicks off with its first performance of 2023 with Burlington-based American blues duo Dwight + Nicole, as part of the Clemmons Family Farm “Facing the Sunrise: Black Performing Arts” series. They’ll be performing on Catamount Arts’ mobile stage. The Levitt AMP series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation (levitt.org).
