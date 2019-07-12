Where’s Waldo? In Hardwick and Greensboro, of course! The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting twenty-five local businesses throughout our community this July. Find Waldo Local is a great summer vacation activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses and the Shop Local movement in our community, including The Galaxy Bookshop, the Jeudevine Memorial Library, the Hardwick Post Office, Perennial Pleasures, Whistle Emporium, Highland Center for the Arts, Willey’s Store, Community Bank N.A., the Highland Lodge, Old Friends, Morning Glory Essentials, Buffalo Mountain Co Op, Aubuchon Hardware, the Scale House, Greensboro Free Library, Tops Market, the Hardwick Gazette, the Village Restaurant, Union Bank, the Hardwick Village Market, and Yummy Wok Restaurant.
Beginning July 1, anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Hardwick / Greensboro!” passport, which contains the names of all the participating sites, and get their passport stamped or signed for each Waldo they spot. Passports will be available at The Galaxy Bookshop in Hardwick. To make things a little more challenging, Waldo’s nemesis, Odlaw, will also be hiding in The Galaxy Bookshop. Collecting store stamps or signatures at twenty or more businesses will entitle diligent seekers entry into a grand-prize drawing on August 1, with the top prize being a copy of Where’s Waldo? Destination: Everywhere!, a tribute to Waldo’s many decades of wandering.
Martin Handford’s collections of crowd scenes took the world by storm in the late 1980s, and since then they have held a cherished spot on bookstore shelves. There are now over 72 million Waldo books in print worldwide, and they’ve been translated into over thirty languages. An entire generation has grown up searching for Waldo.
Once again, in celebration of Waldo’s longevity and popularity, his American publisher, Candlewick Press, is teaming up with the American Booksellers Association and two hundred and fifty independent bookstores across the country for some hide-and-seek fun to encourage communities to patronize their local businesses. There is no charge to participate, and the hunt lasts for the entire month of July. For more information about hunting for Waldo in Hardwick / Greensboro, call The Galaxy Bookshop at 472-5533.
