Fireside Fiddlers To Kick Off New Guildhall Cabin Fever Concert Series Season

Fiddle music will fill the air for the first of the Guildhall Cabin Fever concerts of the season on Saturday, Oct. 12. Fireside Fiddlers are a group of musicians from northern New Hampshire and Vermont who regularly get together to enjoy great old-time tunes. Made up of fiddlers Lyndall Demers, Joyce Ball, Therese Churchill, Gordon Gray and Paul Cormier, with Joanne Gilman playing the bass and guitar, and Tom Bishop on the banjo and bass this group has been playing together since 2010 when Patrick Ross had the idea to promote this style of music.
The Guildhall Cabin Fever Concert Series events are held on the second Saturday of each month from October through March at the Guild Hall, which serves as the town office for the town of Guildhall. The address is 13 Courthouse Drive. The Hall sits on the town common and is accessible.
The evening will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, with an open mic and is followed by the featured performers. Donations will be collected at the door and will be shared with a local charity at the end of the season in March. Those who wish may take a snack to share; coffee and punch will be available at the intermission. Other performers for the upcoming season will include Dave Estes and Allen Estes, “Homestyle,” and Joseph Keenen, as well as “Comfort Country.”
Any questions may be directed to the coordinator Suzan Shute at 802-695-1305.
