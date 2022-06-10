LITTLETON — Summer plans for downtown Littleton are firming up with Littleton First Friday Arts, more bookings at the Littleton Opera House, and an upcoming public information session on the Riverfront Commons project.
Now in its second year, First Friday held its first event of 2022 on Friday, June 3, and it brought a first for organizers — rain.
Despite the wetness, a healthy crowd turned out, Adam Reczek, Littleton Opera House manager and cultural arts coordinator, said Wednesday.
“I think we got lucky,” he said. “If I had to choose between it starting wet and ending dry or starting dry and ending wet, I would choose the way it went down on Friday, which was starting wet and ending with the sunshine and a nice rainbow to cap off the evening.”
The first two hours on Main Street were very wet and the downpour was something organizers had not experienced before, he said.
“In many ways, it was encouraging to know we can still pull this off and have a fun, positive, well-attended event in spite of the weather,” said Reczek.
An added challenge of having the headlining band drop out a few days before after testing positive for COVID-19 required Reczek and the team to rush to find a new headliner, which they did.
“There was a lot of scrambling, a lot of improvising happening, to pull it off this month,” he said. “It was a stressful one for sure. But at the end of the day, everything ended up being a real success. Both food trucks, it not partially sold out, were fully sold out. Rek-Lis had to get more beer. It was definitely well-attended, in spite of everything.”
For the next three First Fridays in 2022 (July 1, Aug. 5, and Sept. 2), Rek-Lis Brewery in Bethlehem and Schilling Beer Co. in Littleton will be the beer vendors, with each alternating every other month.
Schilling is scheduled to be the next beer vendor, for July 1.
As for funding the main-stage concerts, Reczek said there has now been enough sponsorship money pledged to fund all of the 2022 summer events, and First Fridays has collected the same amount, $12,000, that had been asked for in a warrant article that didn’t succeed at the March town meeting.
For July 1, The Van Burens will be the headlining band at the field that is being developed into Riverfront Commons.
“Next month, we hope to have more food trucks and hopefully have more music on the street,” he said. “We were hoping to have 10 bands last Friday, but the rain put a damper on street music. Hopefully, they’ll return next month.”
At the nearby Littleton Opera House, more public and private events are being booked for summer and fall.
Several months ago, Reczek said historically the opera house’s busy time of year was in the fall and winter, with summer being the slow season.
The COVID-19 pandemic, however, reversed that, with summer now being the busy season.
On June 17, an R-rated hypnotist, Frank Santos Jr., is scheduled to perform.
On July 23, New Hampshire comedian Jimmy Dunn is scheduled for a show.
On Sept. 16, comic ventriloquist Todd Oliver, featured on America’s Got Talent, is scheduled to take the stage.
Comedian Juston McKinney, is scheduled for Sept. 24.
“We had him last year and he was a big hit so we’re bringing him back,” said Reczek.
Theatre UP, for the previous four decades known as the Upstage Players, is being scheduled of their entire next season, three shows that will begin in the fall, following their rehearsals in September.
“Their production is just incredible,” said Reczek.
In between those public shows and others are the many private events, including weddings, that make up the bulk of the bookings.
“It’s shaped up nicely,” said Reczek.
Because COVID-19 for the past two years has been more severe in the winters, Reczek said he’s been trying to put more programming in those non-winter months that are not the cold and flu season months.
Tickets for opera house events are available at littletonoperahouse.com.
“Coupled with First Friday every month, there will be no shortage of stuff to do, which is really exciting,” he said. “We’re trying to keep a pretty eclectic and diverse offering in town. There’s a hypnotist who’s R-rated — the fair warning is on the poster so there’s no surprises — and when the ventriloquist comes that will be much more family-friendly. I’m trying to get something for everybody.”
From 5 t0 7 p.m. on June 22, a public informational session on the multi-phased Riverfront Commons project, which Reczek is overseeing, will take place in the grand ballroom of the opera house.
“It’s to keep people up to speed on what the plan is,” he said. “Because we utilize that space for town events and First Fridays, we’ve really shown what’s possible there. We’re keeping people up to speed on the allocation of funds, the timetable, the prioritization of infrastructure down there, and what’s been planned and when.”
