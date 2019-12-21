First Great North Woods Appreciation Award Going To Late Great Musical Couple

The Great North Woods Committee for the Arts, which has been bringing music to the North Country for the past 17 years, is launching an annual award designed to recognize those who have made an impact over the years to the advancement of music in the greater North Country.
“Recipients will be people who are either currently still with us as well as those who we’ve lost over the years,” said GNWCA President Charlie Jordan. “We will be awarding this on a yearly basis.”
The 2019 GNWCA Music Appreciation Award will recognize the late Carolyn and Brad Brooks of Colebrook, who for 29 years promoted music through their group Carolyn & Friends, which continued after Carolyn’s death as Carolyn’s Friends. It also recognizes Brad Brooks’ immeasurable help in supplying sound equipment needs for all forms of music events held in the region.
The award will be presented at the GNWCA’s concerts to be held on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, between 1 to 4 p.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church on Bridge Street in Colebrook.
Carolyn passed away in 2010 and Brad in 2013. “We will be presenting the award to Brad and Carolyn’s family at 1 p.m.,” Jordan said. The wooden plaque features a picture of the couple taken by photographer Sarah Cummings. The concerts that follow the presentation are all part of the kick-off day for Colebrook’s 250th anniversary. “We couldn’t think of a better way to start a new year of music than by bestowing this first award on this deserving couple,” Jordan said.
A duplicate plaque will be permanently hung on a GNWCA Music Appreciation Wall presently being developed in the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia. It will be joined by plaques recognizing future recipients.
Brad and Carolyn had a lifetime interest in music. Born in Maine, they moved to Colebrook some 50 years ago. Carolyn was known for her beautiful vocals and piano keyboard performances and Brad was the region’s senior electric bass player. Starting in the 1980s, the couple began inviting musical friends to their Colebrook home just off Monadnock Street to “jam” every Friday night. One by one, area musicians heard about the gathering where they would play popular Country, gospel and standard tunes together. “It started at their house on Friday nights and just snowballed from there,” said their daughter-in-law Eldonna Brooks.
The Brooks soon got requests to perform at nursing homes, town chicken barbecues, holiday gatherings, the Lancaster Fair and the like and the band Carolyn & Friends was born. Their popularity was such that they recorded a number of cassette and CD recordings beginning in the 1980s.
As the group grew, Brad found he needed more and more sound equipment and finally he needed to buy a large snowmobile trailer to haul it all in. “He was very helpful in providing all our sound needs when the GNWCA held a series of open mics in the basement of the Colebrook Library some dozen years back,” Jordan said. Brad also handled the sound for the Lancaster open mic and supplied sound for the GNWCA shows that were held at the Tillotson Center.
The public is invited to the First Day presentation of the GNWCA Music Appreciation Award at the Methodist Church on New Year’s Day and to stay for the concerts that follow. Admission is free and everyone is invited.
