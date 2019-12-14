First Night: Academy Hilltones

ACADEMY HILLTONES
South Church 4 p.m.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s select mixed a cappella vocal group sing a delightfully eclectic program ranging from the sacred to contemporary. Having shared the stage with Vermont’s premier professional vocal ensemble Counterpoint, the Boston Children’s Chorus, and the North Country Chorus, plus an annual appearance at the Vermont Madrigal Festival in Burlington, director Alan Rowe refers to the Hilltones as the “Academy’s vocal ambassadors.”
