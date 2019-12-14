ACADEMY JAZZ BAND
South Church 5 p.m.
Another highly accomplished student group from St. Johnsbury Academy, the Jazz Band offers a concert of audience-friendly improvisations from their recent fall concert. Under the capable leadership of director Alan Rowe, the group regularly represents the Academy at appearances throughout the state and has gained a well-deserved reputation for its tight riffs and enthusiastic renditions of jazz classics.
