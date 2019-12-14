First Night: Alive & Well

ALIVE AND WELL
Universalist Unitarian Congregation 6 p.m.
Tim Berry and Suzan Shute both grew up in musical households where any genre could be found, from blues to country, big band to southern rock. Their inherited love of music and well-developed talents make for a winning combination. Their voices blend beautifully, whether it’s a slow love song or a driving solid number. Accompanied by two guitars and an occasional bass, Alive and Well promises a good ol’ boy foot stomper followed by a sweet melodious tune, and everything in between.
