First Night: Ana D’Leon

ANA D’LEON
Catamount Arts Theater One 5 and 8 p.m.
A self-taught musician, Ana D’Leon started playing guitar at 13 and composing songs long before that. She feels that her music is created in cooperation with a force much larger than herself. She draws from her life experiences and a diverse musical background to create “soul expression, emotional exchange, connection, rhythm and harmony.” She lives to create and connect with others through her music.
