First Night: Annie & the Hedonists

ANNIE & THE HEDONISTS
South Church Hall 7 and 9 p.m.
Take a little bit of folk music and mix it with acoustic blues, Western swing, and vintage jazz from the 1920s and ‘30s, and you end up with Annie and the Hedonists. Annie Rosen is a dynamic and captivating singer. She delivers a lyric like it was a cherished bedtime story; as comfortable as your favorite sweater; as truthful as…well, maybe there’s nothing that honest. With the tight harmonies and superb musicianship of Jonny Rosen on guitar, Colin McCaffrey on guitar, mandolin and fiddle, and Gary Lottspeich on bass, the Hedonists bring back the songs of the great female blues artists of the 1920’s, 30’s and 40’s, including Bessie Smith, Sippie Wallace, Memphis Minnie, Ma Rainey, Billie Holiday, and Ella Fitzgerald.
