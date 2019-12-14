First Night: Ashley Miles

ASHLEY MILES
Catamount Arts Theater Two 7 p.m.
Country singer Ashley Miles has been described as “a talented songwriter as well as a fantastic singer with tremendous guitar skills.” Her songs have that timeless feel yet also fit in well with the current world of roots country/Americana. Twice-named a North American Country Music Association International Future Star of Tomorrow and winner of several state and national country music awards, she has appeared on stage with Jo Dee Messina. Ashley is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Association International and the Northern Vermont Songwriters.
