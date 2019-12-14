BARBARA & PAUL CONNELLY
United Community Church 5 p.m.
With over 40 distinct sounds capable of mimicking an entire orchestra, the United Community Church’s,2,000-pipe, three-manual organ earns the nickname “King of Instruments.” The year 2020 will mark Barbara Connelly’s fourth decade at the console from which she offers parishioners a rich variety of music at weekly worship services. Her son, Paul Connelly, was part of the church’s music program since he could talk (and sing). He joins his mother in a mostly classical program for organ and piano, which also includes some seasonal songs.
