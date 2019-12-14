First Night: Bayley-Hazen Boys

BAYLEY-HAZEN BOYS
United Community Church 11 p.m.
As authentic as their namesake – the Vermont military road constructed during the Revolutionary War – historical stories and yarns about musicians (famous or not) provide the background to the music of the Bayley-Hazen Boys. With Gary Darling on mandolin, Steve Wright on guitar, and Chris Cruger on bass, they take you on a rollicking ride from the hills of northern Vermont down through Americana to the southern Appalachians. Combining their fresh interpretation of time-tested traditional material with a wealth of original songs, they blend soulful ballads, tight vocal harmonies, and hard-driving instrumental work into a sound evoking the spirit of the early Stanley Brothers and Bill and Charlie Monroe.
