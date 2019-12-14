First Night: Ben Patton

BEN PATTON
Catamount arts Theater One 6 and 9 p.m.
Vermont singer, songwriter, and record producer Ben Patton’s diverse tastes and talents span the breadth of pop music. The Vermont music website County Tracks named his 2018 solo album, Meaning What, the year’s best. In this collection of original songs Patton careens through doo-wop, garage-rock, Tin Pan Alley, jazz, show tunes, and beyond. Yet, against all odds, this unwieldy genre-mash holds together. Fully in command of his many disparate influences, Patton works multiple earworm hooks and memorable melodies into each song.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.