First Night: Bill Tobin

BILL TOBIN
St. Johnsbury House 8 p.m.
Harpist Bill Tobin Is an outdoor enthusiast whose original compositions are often inspired by the peace and joy that is found in nature. Bill is the harp chairperson at the New Hampshire Highland Games where he has won numerous awards including the New England Scottish Harp Championship. In addition to his highly regarded contemporary tunes, Tobin is also playing lively jigs and his arrangements of well-known classical and sacred music. His program includes works on his Celtic harp, electronic harp, and the grand concert harp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.