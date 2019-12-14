First Night: Bob & Sarah Amos

BOB & SARAH AMOS
United Community Church 8 p.m.
This popular father-daughter musical duo presents a wide variety of songs in an intimate style, with mesmerizing vocal harmonies accompanied by Bob’s formidable guitar talents. Bob has written and recorded over 100 songs on 12 CDs over the past 30 years. His songs reflect many influences and styles including folk, bluegrass, blues, Celtic, pop, and rock-a-billy. Vocalist Sarah Amos has been singing professionally for over a decade now. In their duo show Bob and Sarah step outside of their regular Catamount Crossing bluegrass setting, performing a wider selection of songs from Bob’s diverse musical catalog, plus a few of their favorite traditional and more modern covers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.