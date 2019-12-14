First Night: Bobbie & Me

BOBBIE AND ME
Universalist Unitarian Congregation 10 p.m.
Bobbie Strich and Marvin (“Me”) Drake have been performing in the North Country for three decades, presenting many of their acoustic classics long before they were classics. Their unique guitar styles and vocal harmonies bring these vintage songs to life with an original twist that’s sure to appeal to almost any taste in music. Strich and Drake love interacting with their audiences and especially enjoy taking requests.
