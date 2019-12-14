First Night: Brendan Taaffe & Mark Roberts

BRENDAN TAAFFE & MARK ROBERTS
Catamount Arts Theater One 7 and 10 p.m.
Blending old-time traditions with African influences, Brendan Taaffe and Mark Roberts captivate the audience with ballads rendered on Taaffe’s mbira and gourd banjo, and Roberts’ deep groove old-time fiddle and banjo. Taaffe also brings the magic of a “crankie”—an illustrated scroll in a wooden puppet theater that enchants like nothing else. Deeply rooted in the music of the “old, weird America,” Taaffe has researched this music in both Kentucky and Zimbabwe, blending them together for a unique voice. He has toured with the Bright Wings Chorus, Magic Foot, and his band The New Line. Roberts is one of New England’s leading banjo players, and is in demand for his compelling rhythmic sense. He has performed off-Broadway with the Red Clay Ramblers, was a founding member of both the seminal Irish-American band Touchstone and the contra dance groove band The Sevens.
