First Night: Comfort Country

COMFORT COUNTRY
Universalist Unitarian Congregation 8 p.m.
Four good friends who have been making music all their lives got together and Comfort Country is what came of it! Lee Baker, Tim Berry, Joanne Gilman, and Suzan Shute each play multiple instruments – often passing them around – and sing exquisite harmonies on timeless country classics. You’ll hear everything from Merle Haggard to Patsy Cline with a few gospels thrown in for good measure. This North Country band has been wowing local audiences; and now with their second CD under their belt, these well-seasoned musicians are branching out to a wider region. Just like comfort food, Comfort Country is good for the soul.
