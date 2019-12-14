First Night: Cooie & Skip

COOIE AND SKIP
Catamount Arts Theater Two 8 p.m.
Vermont songbird Cooie DeFrancesco lends a unique and heartfelt depth to a lyric, using guitar to complement her roots blues, country and western, jazz, and folk vocal interpretations. Skip Gray is a singer-songwriter who plays acoustic, electric and bass guitar, as well as upright electric bass. Together their collaboration thrills and inspires their audiences every time!
