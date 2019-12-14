First Night: Didgerigroove

DIDGERIGROOVE
Masonic Hall, 5 and 7 p.m.
The didgeridoo, that magical instrument from aboriginal Australia, has taken Vermonter Pitz Quattrone from the Arctic Circle to the Equator performing and passing on what he has learned about the “didge.” This master player, builder, and teacher of the didge, joins fellow Vermonter and slide guitar ace Chris Robertson. Add in their voices and percussion and DidgeriGroove creates grooves that move! Pitz writes songs from tragic to comic, and everything in between. Whether manic and hilarious, or serious as a heart attack, Pitz is as unique as the didgeridoo itself.
