First Night: Fifth Business

FIFTH BUSINESS
Masonic Hall 4 and 8 p.m.
Present an eclectic repertoire featuring English pub songs and ballads, fiddle tunes, and contemporary works as well, with a preference for songs about rural living, Fifth Business has been blending traditions for over a dozen years. Known noted for their rich vocal performances at farmers markets and other local venues, the band includes vocalists Heather Alger and Kate Davie, who also add light percussion. Classically trained Nick Anzalone easily turned his fiddling to the dark side to join with Stuart Corso on button accordion, Hannah Davie on mandolin, and Steve Davie on guitar and octave mandolin. While their traditional songs aren’t always politically correct, their personal habits are unimpeachable. And they’re fun at parties.
