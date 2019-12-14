FIREWORKS
St. Johnsbury Academy Gym Parking Lot 12 Midnight
First Night revelers gather to welcome the New Year as Classen’s 100-foot crane raises our big lighted ball. Created by The foundry of Lyndonville, our ball –13 feet in diameter!– is bigger than the one that is dropped in Times Square in New York City with new electronic tricks to entertain. When the ball reaches the top at the stroke of midnight a spectacular show by North Star Fireworks starts the year off with a boom and fills the sky with bright color and joyous oohs and aahs. Everyone is invited to come on out to welcome the New Year at this town-wide celebration. (No admission button required.)
