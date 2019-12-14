First Night: Footworks

FOOTWORKS
Catamount Arts Cabaret 9 and 11 p.m.
Inspired by the high-energy Gaelic music of Nova Scotia, Footworks is a dynamic, Vermont-based instrumental band whose goal is to bring to audiences the powerful rhythm and beautiful melodies of Cape Breton music. Members have played nationally at such venues as the Boston Celtic Music Festival and The National Old Time Music Festival, as well as at local venues.
