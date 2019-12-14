2020 INTENTIONS GENERATOR ART INSTALLATION
142 Eastern Ave. 4 p.m. to Midnight
The Pop-up Northeast Kingdom 2020 Intentions Generator is a new immersive interactive art installation created with Geoff Spence. Stop by across the street from 142 Eastern Ave. to push the activation button and send a New Year’s intention on its way in a grand display of light and motion.Be a part of it now! Add your intention for the New Year through Twitter @nekintentions2020, Instagram #nekintentions2020, or Google nekintentions2020. Check out the 142 Eastern Facebook page for more information. Intentions can empower us to create positive change for ourselves and others.
