First Night: Jason Bergman & the Primal Boys

JASON BERGMAN & THE PRIMAL BOYS
South Church Hall 8 and 10 p.m.
After performing on five continents as half the New York duo Jason ‘n’ Grayson, fiddler Jason Bergman is now best known to hometown crowds in front of the American roots music, blues and bluegrass, performances of The Primal Boys. Joining the Primal Boys this year is Kevin Conroy, a hot young picker who moved from acid-metal rock to Bluegrass. Conroy first mastered all of the bluegrass standards on the guitar before taking up the mandolin. Conroy’s speed and agility on both instruments and his excellent singing voice soon came to the attention of Bergman. When Conroy joined him on the summer stage at PAMfest, the Northeast Kingdom paid attention, too!
