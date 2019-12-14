First Night: Jokers, Vermont Stand-Ups

JOKERS ~ VERMONT STAND-UPS
Masonic Hall 6 and 9 p.m.
First Night is pleased to again present three award-winning, family-friendly comics from the Vermont Comedy Club, where the best of the fast-growing Vermont stand-up comedy scene hone their craft. All of this year’s comics have been finalists in the annual Vermont’s Funniest Comedian Contest, where 60 comics compete through three rounds of performance being judged by comedy agents, club owners and TV producers.
Joe Gingras, crowned this year as Vermont’s Funniest Comedian, has been a feature comic at the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington for national headliners from Emo Phillips to DeAnne Smith and Pete Lee. He has performed in New York City and all over Vermont and New England.
Kathleen Kanz is the first woman to win the Vermont’s Funniest Comedian contest. She’s performed in Winooski’s Waking Windows festival and the Bridgetown Comedy Festival in Portland, Oregon and appears regularly at the Vermont Comedy Club. She hosts/produces the Kathleen Kanz Comedy Hour, a monthly comedy showcase at Espresso Bueno in Barre.
Liam Welsh is an up-and-coming stand-up and sketch comedian who made a name for himself this year by placing second in the 2019 Vermont’s Funniest Comedian Contest debut. He has opened for national headliner Janelle James, landed a spot as a member of the first ever Summer Comedy Revue at the Vermont Comedy Club, and performed in Sketchfest in New York City.
