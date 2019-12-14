First Night: Jus- Cuzz

JUS’ CUZZ
Catamount Arts Theater 2 9 p.m.
A classic acoustic rock duo who are, can you guess? cousins! Rich Mayhew and Eric Pierce focus on the music of America, Simon and Garfunkel, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Neil Young, The Eagles, Bob Seger, and many others, plus a few original songs. These cousins come together to produce mesmerizing vocal harmonies that have captured the attention of many audiences in the Northeast Kingdom.
