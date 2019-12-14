First Night: Kingdom All Stars

KINGDOM ALL STARS
St. Johnsbury School Auditorium 6 and 7 p.m.
The Kingdom All Stars are a 15-member band featuring some of the best young musicians from public and private schools in northeastern Vermont. Special guest artists join the Kingdom All Stars during the band’s annual First Night North concerts including violinists from the acclaimed EPIC Arts music program and Caledonian-Record Rising Star Search fan favorite Rory Higgs. The group released their first studio album of original music this year and have performed live at NEMBAFest in Lyndon, Levitt AMP Music Series at Dog Mountain, Caledonia County Fair, Danville Fair and the Red Barn in Danville. The band has been featured on Vermont Public Radio programs “Morning Edition” and “All the Traditions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.