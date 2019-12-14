First Night: Marko the Hypnotist

MARKO THE HYPNOTIST
Fuller Hall 10:15 p.m.
As a certified Master Hypnotist and member of the National Guild of Hypnotists, Marko believes the participants in his shows are the stars, and he makes them shine. His hypnosis show starts a little past the hour and runs to around 11:30 p.m. to allow Marko enough time to wring every drop of comedy from his audience volunteers. Marko’s shows are designed for fun; no one is ever really embarrassed or compromised, even as they willingly obey his hilarious commands.
