First Night: Michael Hahn Band

MICHAEL HAHN BAND
Streeter Hall 9 to 10:45 p.m.
Now with his new eponymous group, Michael Hahn has made music for decades with popular bands like Hornbeam, Don’t Call Betty, Hooch Lombardo, Whetstone, and Ten Mile Shuffle. Performing a wide variety of rock, country, blues, and reggae, the Michael Hahn Band features John Pheiffer on cello, Dr. Bob Primeau on drums, Sid Gulick on guitar, Dan Keenan on bass, and Donna Delmoora on backing vocals. Michael sings, plays guitar, and writes some of the songs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.