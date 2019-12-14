First Night: Modern Times Theater

MODERN TIMES THEATER
St. Johnsbury School Auditorium 4 p.m.
Catamount Arts Cabaret 8 p.m.
“The Perils of Mr. Punch” follows the troubles and travails of puppetry’s favorite loudmouth, Mr. Punch. Nothing ever goes right— his dog looks suspiciously like a skunk, his baby doesn’t behave, and crocodiles appear around every corner. The skillfully operated hand puppets are chock full of surprises and tricks, as is the elaborate stage. The show is rounded out with live music played on a variety of instruments, from the ukulele to the bicycle pump. It’s a low-tech old-time spectacle, quality entertainment that the whole family can enjoy. Modern Times Theater co-founders Rose Friedman and Justin Lander are producers for Vermont Vaudeville and alumni of Bread and Puppet Theater.
