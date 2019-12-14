First Night: Musica Svenska

MUSICA SVENSKA
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church 4 p.m.
A fluid group of musicians play mostly fiddles, along with the occasional Nyckelharpa, accordion, and/or guitar, Musica Svenska performs traditional Swedish music. They love to introduce audiences to its beauty, which verges on the classical. Some of the music is dance-based – Polskas, schottisches, hambos, and the like. Some is processional – bridal marches, ‘walking tunes’, or music for players as they proceed in local costume from town square to church. There might even be a lively drinking tune or an edgy tune from the border of Sweden and Norway. Each region - each town! - has its own unique tunes and dances. Thus, an endless variety of amazing music!
