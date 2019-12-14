First Night: Newark Balkan Chorus

NEWARK BALKAN CHORUS
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church 7 and 9 p.m.
Based out of the Northeast Kingdom’s Newark Street School’s after school program, the Newark Balkan Chorus is lead by Elly Barksdale and Erin (Barksdale) McKinnon and helped by Jericho Bicknell, who were all original chorus members during their school days in the late 1990’s. The a cappella chorus sings traditional songs in the Macedonian, Croatian, Bulgarian, Serbian, and Russian languages in two, three, and four-part harmonies that range from sweet to dissonant. The unique quality of this style of music, often very robust, allows these young voices to soar and find themselves at a precious young age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.